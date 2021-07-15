Winter Haven Police have arrested 21 year-old Karron McKinley for possessing a firearm and resisting arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant.

On July 14, 2021 at approximately 10:08 a.m., two Winter Haven Police officers responded to 251 Ave L NE in an attempt to locate McKinley on a warrant for Violation of Probation. When officers arrived, they found McKinley sitting in a shed with the door open.





Officers announced their presence and as they approached the shed, they could see a box that contained a loaded firearm magazine, two bags of marijuana and a scale. McKinley immediately stood up and attempted to grab an unknown object from inside of the shed. One officer grabbed McKinley and advised him to turn around and that he was being placed under arrest for the warrant. McKinley began pulling away in an attempt to get away from the officer.

A second officer assisted with the attempt to handcuff McKinley as he continued to pull away. Each time he would free one hand, he reached towards his waistband attempting to grab an object. Ultimately he was placed in handcuffs and a loaded Glock 48 with a round in the chamber and an extended magazine with 14 additional rounds was found in his waistband. The firearm was determined to be stolen out of Lakeland in February.

McKinley was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (F2), Resisting Officer with Violence (F3), Carrying a Concealed Firearm (F3), Grand Theft of Firearm (F3), Possession of Cannabis over 20 Grams (F3) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).

“Our officers go out every day not knowing what they will encounter,” said Police Chief David Brannan. “This could have turned bad in a heartbeat, but the training our officers have resulted in a good arrest and our officers going home safe.”