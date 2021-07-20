Lakeland Police to Host Teen Summit

LAKELAND, FL (July 18, 2021) – The Lakeland Police Department, in partnership with local community and government partners, is hosting the first PEACE TEEN SUMMIT on Friday, July 30, 2021. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until noon, with registration opening at 8:00 a.m. at the Lake Mirror Auditorium, located at 121 South Lake Avenue in Lakeland. Topics discussed at the summit are targeted toward youth, ages 13 to 18, with the goal of improving communications with law enforcement. Presentations will also provide an understanding of key federal, state, and local laws. Participants will also be able to meet local officers and ask any questions they may have.

Organizers are excited to have the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) as one of the primary speakers at the event. Founded in 1976, NOBLE is comprised of 59 chapters across the United States with members in Canada, the Caribbean, United Kingdom, and several countries in Africa. Along with community outreach and scholarship programs, they provide nationally recognized, hands-on interactive training programs to bridge the gap between law enforcement and young people.





Chief Ruben Garcia said, “We look forward to this summit as yet another opportunity to partner with our community to achieve a better understanding of police procedures for our citizens and build relationships for enhanced communication for our law enforcement officers to better comprehend the perception of police encounters by our citizens we serve. Communication and Understanding are great preventive steps to reduce conflict in any situation”.

At the end of the event, participants will be provided a light lunch. Parents, educators and those who work with youth are also invited to attend. For additional information on the PEACE TEEN SUMMIT, visit www.lakelandpd.com.