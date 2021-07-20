UPDATE: SUV vs. Motorcycle Traffic Fatality in Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to a traffic crash in north Lakeland on Friday, July 16, 2021, involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist is deceased. The driver of the SUV was arrested on an existing traffic-related warrant, and additionally charged regarding this incident. Preliminary information is as follows:

Around 1:45 p.m., the PCSO ECC received calls from US Hwy 98 North, just south of the intersection with Daughtery Road West. According to the witnesses and evidence, 23-year-old Dallas Kirk of Lakeland was operating his blue 2014 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Hwy 98 when 33-year-old Dana Brown of Lakeland, who was driving a green 2009 Buick Enclave northbound, turned west to enter the Walmart parking lot, violating the right-of-way of the motorcycle. The bike hit the right front quarter panel of the SUV, and Kirk was ejected. He was wearing a helmet, but was declared deceased on-scene.





Brown had three children in her SUV; neither she nor the children were injured. Deputies discovered that Brown had an active Polk County Warrant for failure to appear – original charge, knowingly driving while license suspended, second conviction (F3); her license is still suspended as well. She was arrested for the warrant, and additionally charged with knowingly driving with a suspended license and causing death, which is also a third degree felony.

“A young man is dead because someone who shouldn’t have even been behind the wheel has no regard for the law. What a tragedy. We will do everything in our power to ensure she’s held accountable.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff