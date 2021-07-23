Winter Haven Police Looking For Suspect Who Snatched Phone Right Out of Walmart Worker’s Hands

Do you recognize this guy? It’s a composite of a suspect who snatched a phone right out of the hands of a worker in the Walmart parking lot after his shift.

On 7-14-21 at approximately 7:10 a.m., the worker had completed his shift at Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven). He was in the parking lot near the clothing donation bins across from KFC waiting for his ride.





The victim was approached by a male approximately 23 – 25 years old, 5’8 – 5’10 in height and approximately 180 pounds. The suspect walked past the victim, then turned around and snatched the phone out of the victim’s hands. He then ran through the parking lot towards the Dodge dealership where the victim lost visual.

A perimeter was set, but the suspect was not located. The phone is ocean blue in color and was in a purple phone case.

The suspect was wearing a light gray t-shirt, dark blue shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Ditty at 863-291-5752. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.