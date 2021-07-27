Two Women Skip Scanned at Walmart A Day Apart From Each Other

Winter Haven Police Department

Let’s save space and profile two of our skip-scanners from Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd). They were not working together and as far as we know, didn’t know the other one. They just both happened to do the same thing a day apart and earn their way to this page.

On July 19th, the female on the right skip-scanned multiple items at the self-checkout registers. She is seen leaving in a tan SUV.

And you probably know what’s next. The woman on the left went to the same Walmart on July 20th and, well, did the same thing. She was seen leaving in a Honda Accord.

If anyone recognizes either of these two women, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.