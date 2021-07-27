Winter Haven Christian Church Hosting 7th Annual Feed the Ridge

by James Coulter





What if fighting food insecurity was as easy as going to the supermarket and buying groceries? You can do exactly that with the upcoming Feed the Ridge, to be hosted at Winter Haven Christian Church this Sunday at noon.

For the past six years, Winter Haven Christian Church has been hosting the Feed the Ridge initiative to help keep the food pantry stocked at The Mission of Winter Haven.

Previous events were hosted in the parking lot of Publix, allowing participants to buy their groceries at the store and donating them to their trailer, which is then transported to The Mission.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s event will be hosted differently. This year, participants will buy their donations beforehand and bring them to the church between noon and 2 p.m.

Their very first event six years ago received more than 500 pounds of food. Their highest donation load was 8,000 pounds, explained Heather Reuter, Founder and Coordinator of Feed the Ridge.

“Seven years ago, we founded Feed the Ridge, which is a ministry that helps different churches and other ministries to help fight food insecurity within east Polk County along the Ridge,” she said. “Every year, we have increased our load….Sowe are hoping to exceed that number as well and fully stock the mission pantries so we can help out the families in the area who need extra meals to help them.”

Donating to Feed the Ridge is as simple as one, two, three. First, browse the shopping list of desired items for The Mission and purchased them at your store of choice. Second, bring those donations to the drive-through from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Third, pray for the ministry of The Mission of Winter Haven.

Anyone who is unable to arrive at the church at the allotted time period are encouraged to come to the church during the week between the time of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For any other special situations, people are encouraged to reach out to the church via their webpage.

“We just want to get that food together for the mission,” Reuter said. “That is the goal of Feed the Ridge, not to replicate and make another pantry, but to help get the product to the people who can put it in the hands of those in need, so that is what we are trying to do, and we are thankful with anyone who is willing to help us with that.”

Feed The Ridge will be hosted on Sun., Aug. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. at Winter Haven Christian Church, located at 301 6th St NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881. For more information, visit their website at: https://winterhavencc.com/