Polk County Renters Can Still Get Up To $12,000 Rent Assistance As Program Extended

Bartow, Fla. (July 30, 2021) — Polk County’s Rental and Utilities Assistance program application deadline has been extended to Aug. 13.

The Board of County Commissioners allocated $17 million for the program earlier this year and the county began taking applications June 1. The application deadline had been set for Aug. 3 but was extended to give those who need it more time to apply.





This funding can provide up to $12,000 in assistance directly to landlords, property management and utility companies on behalf of qualifying Polk County residents.

Applicants must be delinquent on rent or utilities at the time of their application. Funds are offered on a first-come, first-served basis until the allocation is gone.

Information about income restrictions, the paperwork required to apply, and other program eligibility requirements can be found on the county website at www.polk-county.net/covid-19/rental-and-utilities-assistance-program.