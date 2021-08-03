33 Yr Old Lakeland Man Dies In Crash

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal vehicle crash at around 9:00 p.m. Monday evening, August 2, 2021, on K-Ville Avenue just east of Rowell Street in unincorporated Auburndale.





According to the preliminary investigation, 26-year-old Sergio Ramirez-Padilla of Auburndale was driving a Ford Explorer east on K-Ville Avenue. At the same time, 33-year-old Sean Rhodan of Lakeland was driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Malibu west on K-Ville Avenue. Also traveling west in a white 2013 Dodge Dart, behind Mr. Rhodan, was 30-year-old Ashley Ollins of Winter Haven.

As he was driving around a curve, Mr. Ramirez-Padilla crossed the centerline and struck the Malibu head-on. The Malibu spun to the north shoulder of the road. The Explorer caught fire and ended up on the south shoulder of the road. Mr. Ramirez-Padilla was able to exit his truck before collapsing on the ground.

The Dart sustained minimal damage from debris caused by the crash. Ms. Ollins pulled off the roadway and was uninjured. She had three passengers in her vehicle who were also uninjured.

Mr. Ramirez-Padilla was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Mr. Rhodan was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

K-Ville Avenue was closed in both directions between Rowell Street and Sun Acres Boulevard for approximately five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.