Remember It’s Not Safe To Be A Child Predator In Polk County

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 12:15 p.m. this afternoon (Tuesday, August 3, 2021) about a six-day long undercover investigation focusing on those who prey upon children online, at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center located at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd in Winter Haven.

The Auburndale, Orlando, and Winter Haven Police Departments and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office participated in this investigation, which resulted in 17 suspects arrested for a total of 49 felonies and two misdemeanors. All of the suspects were from the central Florida area (Clewiston, Davenport, Kissimmee, Orlando, Polk City, Zephyrhills) and one was visiting central Florida from Los Angeles.





The suspects were charged with felonies such as: traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and transmission of material harmful to a child; six suspects brought condoms to the undercover location, in hopes of having sex with a 13- or 14-year-old child; nine suspects have criminal histories.