Two Men Sought For Burglary Near Kathleen Middle School

“Dude…is that like…a security camera?”

These two guys burglarized a building under construction near Kathleen Middle School in Lakeland on July 17th.





Once inside, they helped themselves to a lot of tools.

Maybe they will be building homes for the needy. Nah…probably not.

On the bright side, they were kind enough to look directly at the security camera, so we have a pretty good look at them.

If you recognize these two, please contact Detective B. Knight at 863-577-1600 (Case #21-29905).

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” * Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

This is from a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Post