Winter Haven Police Department:

Two Guys – Two TVs Each – $1,612 Walk Out

The two males pictured below went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on July 30th around 11:45 a.m. They enter at separate times, but each select two 50″ tvs and walk straight out with no attempt to pay.

They both are seen exiting and entering an unknown type dark colored sedan.

If anyone recognizes either of these two, please call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.