Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating A Shots Fired Situation Near Dundee Ridge Academy

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shot’s Fired Call In Dundee

Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a shots fired call at East Central Park near Dundee Ridge Academy.

At around 7:30pm emergency calls went out for a shots fired situation at East Central Park near Dundee Ridge Academy.





Initially it appears not one has been seriously injured, but the Daily Ridge is in contact with Polk County Sheriff’s Office for confirmation. At this time no official information is available.

It appears that multiple shots were fired while children played and practiced football. Multiple shell casings are visible on the ground less than 100 yards from where organized football practice was occuring.

Deputies are on scene and have taped off multiple areas and appear to be searching a vehicle in the taped off area. At this time no suspect or suspects appear to be apprehended.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as information is available. It does not appear that there is any current danger to the public.