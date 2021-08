Dundee, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred this evening in Dundee.

According to Scott Wilder, Director of Communications, with the PCSO the incident involved a deputy and another person. “Deputy was searching a bag and a gun went off, striking deputy and other person. Non life threatening injuries on both”.





The deputy and other victim have been transported for medical attention.

Additional details will be released tomorrow morning.