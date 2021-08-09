63 Yr Old Lake Wales Man Killed & Teenager Seriously Injured In Fiery Lake Wales Crash

On Sunday August 8, 2021 at approximately 1:40 PM a vehicle crash occurred on Highway 27 at Washington Avenue between a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup. The crash occurred when the driver of the Sport Trac, Jerry Lee, age 63 of Lake Wales, turned left from Highway 27 onto Washington Avenue to go west, into the path of the south bound F-150 being driven by 19 year old Tristan Barber, also of Lake Wales.

Barber’s F-150 struck the Sport Trac on the passenger side causing major damage to both vehicles. Barber’s vehicle traveled onto the Southwest corner of the intersection and overturned onto its roof. Lee’s vehicle traveled just south of the intersection before colliding with a fence belonging to Florida Natural where it burst into flames. Lee was pulled from the vehicle by good Samaritans who witnessed the crash.





Both Lee and Barber sustained serious injuries; both were flown by helicopter to an area hospital. Highway 27 was shut down for some time while emergency personnel treated the drivers. All but one lane was open during the remainder of the investigation. The complete roadway was reopened at approximately 5:00 PM.

Mr. Lee later succumb to his injuries from the crash at the hospital.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact either Officer Sean Robertson or Officer Rocky Myers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.