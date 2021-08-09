Sergeant With Polk Correctional Institute Arrested During a Domestic Disturbance In Davenport

38-year-old Danielle Jensen of Davenport was arrested Monday morning, August 9, 2021, at around 12:45 a.m. for Battery Domestic Violence (M1).

The victim told the responding deputy that Jensen slapped him in the face after he had returned home from a bar. Jensen told the deputy that she and the victim were arguing because he had taken her car without permission.





“Anyone who works in public service must be held to a higher standard. Violent behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, especially from a public service employee.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Jensen was transported to the Polk County Jail and is being held without bond until her first appearance hearing.

Jensen told deputies that is is currently employed as a Sergeant at the Polk Correctional Institute.