Tennessee woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Poinciana

A single-vehicle crash in Poinciana early Saturday morning, August 7, 2021 left a Tennessee woman dead, and three others injured.





Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and crews from Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at about 3:05 AM, at the intersection of Poinciana Parkway and Cypress Parkway. Upon their arrival, it was determined that the driver, 39-year old Paris Leblanc of Nashville, Tennessee, was deceased.

The passengers in the vehicle were identified as: 38-year old Darius Wright of Nashville; 27-year old Tierra Crump of Chicago, Illinois; and 26-year old Martrelle Glasper of Chicago. Their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The vehicle they were travelling in was a gray 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to the preliminary investigation based on evidence and witness statements, the Jeep was southbound on Poinciana Parkway and failed to stop at the intersection with Cypress Parkway. The Jeep drove across the T-intersection, entered a shallow ditch on the south side of the road, and struck an embankment. After going airborne, the Jeep struck the ground, nose-first, then tumbled end-over-end before coming to a stop on its roof, at the edge of a retention pond.

Ms. Crump and Mr. Glasper were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and suffered minor visible injuries.

Ms. Leblanc and Mr. Wright were not wearing seatbelts. Ms. Leblanc was partially ejected, and Mr. Wright was ejected completely from the vehicle and suffered a broken leg and facial fractures.

The investigation is ongoing, but no criminal charges are anticipated.