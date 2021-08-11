Lake Wales Woman Arrested At Dundee Spa For Alleged Inappropriate Touching

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, undercover detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit conducted an on-going operation focused on identifying possible human trafficking victims and possible illegal conduct in a massage parlor.

During a check at the I-Spa located at 28079 U.S. 27 in Dundee, 52-year-old Junxia Li of Lake Wales was arrested for Committing Lewd Acts (M2) after she grabbed the detective’s groin. She was transported to the Polk County Jail where she was released after posting a $250 bond.

“Illicit massage businesses can be hotbeds for human trafficking. Some people working in them are brought to our country with the promise of a better life, but that’s not what they get. We will work hard to keep human trafficking out of Polk County by continually checking these types of businesses.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

At this time, there is no evidence or information that Ms. Li is a victim of human trafficking. Ms. Li did not disclose to detectives that she is a victim.

Anyone with information about illegal activities or suspected human trafficking occurring in a Polk County massage parlor business is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com & click the “Submit a Tip” tab. Citizens may also download the P3TIPS app on their cell phone or mobile device.



