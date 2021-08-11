Woman’s Purse Stolen After Unknowingly Dropping It Outside of Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

How many times do we have to say Finders Keepers isn’t a thing?

The pair you see in the video ride in front of Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) around 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 5.

Our victim had just exited the store riding her electric wheelchair when she thought something fell. She stopped and couldn’t see anything so she went on her way.

The two on the bike (and the unwilling dog) ride by and the male stops, picks up the victim’s black purse and loads it into the cart and they ride off.

If anyone knows who they are or sees them riding around, please call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.



