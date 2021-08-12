Polk Roads & Drainage Opening Sandbag Fill Sites

Bartow, Fla. (Aug. 12, 2021) – Sandbags will be provided to Polk County residents at all Roads and Drainage maintenance units tomorrow and Saturday in preparation of Tropical Depression Fred.

The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.





A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each vehicle to help prevent water intrusion into the home. Polk County Roads and Drainage crews will be at the following locations to provide filled sandbags:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5 th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Poinciana – Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works facility, 2012 Hemlock Ave., Poinciana

Residents living in flood prone areas are encouraged to sandbag their homes. To protect against water damage, follow these simple sandbagging techniques.

At the area where water can enter a structure: