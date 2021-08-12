Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Winter Haven Water Main Break On Cypress Gardens Blvd

Water Main Break On Cypress Gardens Blvd

Winter Haven
, / 656 0

TRAFFIC ALERT
There is a water main break on Cypress Gardens Blvd in the area of Roosevelt Dr. SE just past Cypress Gardens Rd.
Drivers will be impacted throughout the day. Please take care when traveling through this area.


