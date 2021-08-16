28 Yr Old Lakeland Man Killed In Sunday Crash

Traffic Homicide investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash which occurred west of Lakeland Sunday afternoon, August 15, 2021.





Deputies and members of Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of County Line Road and Pipkin Road West, at around 12:42 PM. Upon their arrival, the driver of the vehicle was found deceased.

The victim was identified as 28-year old Keith Jones of Lakeland. He had been driving a tan, 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Evidence and witness statements indicates that Mr. Jones was driving his truck north on County Line Road and transitioned into the right turn lane.

The truck continued through the intersection and struck a utility panel on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Mr. Jones was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The northbound lanes of County Line Road and westbound lanes of Pipkin Road were closed for about four hours while investigators and the Crime Scene Unit were on scene