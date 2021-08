Winter Haven Police Department

We need help locating Densley Brown!

Mr. Brown (63 yrs old) left his Palmeto Ave. residence on Wednesday morning in his 2010 Blue Hyundai Sonata and has not been heard from. His daughter stated he called her and said he may go to the hospital due to chest pains. He has not been at any area hospitals, nor has his 2010 Blue Hyundai Sonata (FL Tag: MSSUPA) been found.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Densley Brown please call Detective Chapnick at 863-632-0071.