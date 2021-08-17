Fine Art at the Magnolia Returns For 5th Year

by James Coulter





While the world continues to struggle to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and the grayness it has spread into everyone’s life, The 5th Annual Fine Art at the Magnolia hopes to bring some color back into the world during their two-day indoor art event.

The annual art show will be showcasing 19 accomplished artists and their work, which will be showcased at the lovely Magnolia Building located in the beautiful garden and theater district of Downtown Lakeland. Various art styles will be displayed that weekend, from oil and acrylics to clay and fiber sculptures.

“The highlights are the artists and the showcase of their artworks,” said Betsy Bohrer, Owner of The Bohrer Gallery LLC, and Artist, Curator & Founder of the Fine Art at the Magnolia & Scholarship. “Expect to be ‘WOW’d by some of the most fantastic artwork and meet the artists in person.”

The past year has brought about plenty of challenges and struggles for these artists, especially during the ongoing pandemic with the threat of COVID-19 still looming. However, despite these dark times, these skilled artists and craftsmen still managed to bring some much-needed color with their artwork, and they all hope to showcase it at this upcoming show.

“The past year (2020) was extremely difficult in hardships for the working artists of all genres…with Covid wreaking havoc closing Art Shows across the country,” Bohrer said. “The entire industry was shut down, a complete full stop. Stranded working artists were instantly unemployed. The artwork that has emerged out of those hardships is as unique and diverse as the individual experiences. This is why it is vital to continue to support the Fine Arts!”

To help ensure public health and safety during these uncertain times, attendees are highly recommended to wear masks in this indoor event. All participating artists have been vaccinated, and they will also be wearing masks and providing hand sanitizer.

Fine Art at the Magnolia is recognized and endorsed by Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College, according to the Visit Central Florida website, “for its role of further enhancement and advancement of the fine arts and artists during Florida’s ‘off’ season.” Its success over the past five years hasbeen due in part to its many supporters, Bohrer explained.

“Fine Art at the Magnolia is extremely honored to have a magnificent support base: Our Artists, The City of Lakeland – Parks & Recreation, the Mayor, local businesses & the community – are all the life line of this little Fine Art Show of awesomeness!” she said.

The 5th Annual Fine Art at the Magnolia will be hosted on Sat., Aug. 21 from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sun., Aug. 22 from 10 am to 4pm. The event will be hosted at the Magnolia Building, located at 702 E Orange St Lakeland, 33801. For more information, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/FineArtMagnolia