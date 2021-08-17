Inspector Taylor Riley Earns Certified Fire Protection Specialist Credential

Lakeland, FL – Lakeland Fire Department Inspector Taylor Riley has earned the National Fire Protection Association’s Certified Fire Protection Specialist credential. This credential exhibits his ability to provide the highest level of fire protection for the department and the City of Lakeland while demonstrating his commitment to excellence and advancement in his career.

Inspector Riley has joined an elite group of professionals by gaining this meaningful achievement for those responsible for applying fire safety, protection, prevention, and suppression technologies. This certification substantiates expertise in state-of-the-art fire protection and fire prevention practices, including prevention of ignition, design to slow early fire growth, detection and alarm, suppression, confinement of fire, and evacuation of occupants.

The National Fire Protection Association created the Certified Fire Protection Specialist credential in 1971 to document competency and offer professional recognition for individuals involved in curtailing fire loss, both physical and financial. Since then, the credential has been awarded to more than 5,000 people who have demonstrated a level of professionalism through applied work experience, related education opportunities, and successful completion of a certification examination.

Inspector Riley joined the Lakeland Fire Department in 2011 as a Firefighter/Paramedic and was promoted to Driver/Engineer in June 2017. He was promoted to Fire Safety Inspector I in October 2017 and then to Fire Safety Inspector II in October 2020. Inspector Riley also earned the following certification: Firefighter II, Paramedic, Fire Inspector I and II, Fire Instructor III, Certified Fire Plans Examiner.

The Lakeland Fire Department is proud of Inspector Riley’s accomplishments and his commitment to excellence.

