Lightning Strike Causes Fire at Pineberry Street Residence

Lakeland, FL – Approximately 4:40 PM on Aug. 12, Lakeland Fire Department (LFD) received a call for a building fire with heavy smoke located at 1639 Pineberry Street. Upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming from a vent in the roof, with fire showing under the structure’s eaves.





Fire crews made entry to the residence, extinguishing the fire within 15 minutes. Crews then ventilated the property, which sustained fire and smoke damage.

The occupant stated they heard a loud bang or explosion on the rooftop; nearby roofers working at a neighboring house alerted the occupant of the fire. The cause was determined to be a lightning strike to the house.

Responding to the scene were 16 LFD units and Polk County Fire Rescue Medic Unit. No firefighter injuries were reported.

