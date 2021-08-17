Woman Conducts Fraudulent Return At Multiple Walmart’s Then Steals Cooler

Winter Haven Police Department

Can you identify the woman in this video?

She conducted a fraudulent return in Vero Beach on 8-4-21 at 4:06 p.m. She then is at the Winter Haven Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) where she not only conducts a fraudulent return, but then takes a cooler, some cans of degreaser and walks out without paying for any items.

The Florida license she produced for the returns does not come back to anyone, so it is probably a fake. In both locations, she was seen leaving in a red Chrysler minivan.

If you recognize her, please contact Detective A.J. at 863-292-7921.



