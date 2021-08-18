Motorcycle and Car Collision- Polk County Fire Rescue On Scene Motorcycle and Car Collision- Polk County Fire Rescue On Scene Winter Haven SHARE Allison Williams , August 18, 2021 / 2409 0 Traffic Alert Motorcycle and Car Collision at the intersection of Ave D NW and First Terrace NW in Winter Haven. Appears to be one motorcycle and one dark grey car involved. Fire rescue on scene Please avoid this intersection and drive carefully. FROM THE NETWORK Display Randomizer PolkMugShot DECKER, JESSE RAY Learn more PolkObits Joseph Edward Pauly | June 15, 1952 – May 11, 2021 | OBITUARY Learn more polkbusinessdirectory Ageless Allure Medispa Learn more