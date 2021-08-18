Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Motorcycle and Car Collision- Polk County Fire Rescue On Scene

Winter Haven
Traffic Alert

Motorcycle and Car Collision at the intersection of Ave D NW and First Terrace NW in Winter Haven.


Appears to be one motorcycle and one dark grey car involved.
Fire rescue on scene

Please avoid this intersection and drive carefully.

