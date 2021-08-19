Florida & polk county , winter haven news

56 Yr Old Winter Haven Motorcyclist Killed Wednesday Evening

Winter Haven Motorcyclist Killed

Winter Haven, Florida – The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a 56 yr old Winter Haven man, riding a motorcycle, is dead after a crash Wednesday evening.

According to FHP reports a sedan, driven by a 38 yr old Lake Wales female, was traveling southbound on 1st Ter NW, approaching Avenue D NW.  The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Avenue D NW.  At the intersection, the sedan failed to stop and entered the path of the motorcycle.  As a result, the motorcycle collided with left side of the sedan.  The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, unfortunately he later died from injuries suffered during the crash. The female driver suffered minor injuries. No details were released regarding any pending charges.


Due to Marsys Law the FHP does not release the names of those involved in the accident.

