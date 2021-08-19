Second Fatal Crash in Four Days at Same Lakeland Intersection; 20-year old Woman Killed Wednesday

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second fatal crash this week at the intersection of County Line Road and Pipkin Road West in unincorporated Lakeland.





A 28-year old man was killed Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility panel.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at about 9:45 AM, deputies again responded to that intersection after a two-vehicle crash was reported there.

Upon the arrival of members from Polk County Fire Rescue, the driver of one of the vehicles, 20-year old Lillian Johnson of Lakeland, was pronounced deceased.

The other vehicle was driven by 40-year old Lucia Morton of Plant City, who suffered only minor injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation based on evidence and statements, Ms. Johnson was driving a white 2017 Mazda 6 northbound on County Line Road. Ms. Morton was in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Silverado travelling south on the same road.

Ms. Morton began to make a left turn (east) onto Pipkin Road West after the traffic signal gave a green turn arrow.

While turning in the intersection, Ms. Morton’s Chevy struck the driver’s door of Ms. Johnson’s Mazda, which caused the Mazda to be redirected. The Mazda struck a concrete utility pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

It was determined by detectives from the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit that neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The northbound lanes of County Line Road and the westbound lanes of Pipkin Road West were closed for about four hours.

This crash (as well as Sunday’s crash) remains under investigation.