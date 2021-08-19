Winter Haven Parks, Recreation & Culture Summer Camp Talent Show

City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation & Culture:

There are numerous transferable skills a child learns from performing, and for many years our sensational summer camp kids have been able to showcase their talents at the end of summer camp talent show! This year’s group of singers, dancers, tumblers, karate kids, comedians, musicians, and other talented acts were able to display their skills and develop their creativity, collaboration, confidence, improvisation, and individuality.

The Parks, Recreation, & Culture department is proud to provide fun and engaging programming for the youth in our community. We are thrilled that our participants chose to share their talents and are even more excited to share them with you!

