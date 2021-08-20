75 Yr Old Lakeland Pedestrian Killed By 75 Yr Old Driving Cadillac SUV

LAKELAND, FL (August 19, 2021) – On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at approximately 9:50 a.m., a 75-year-old female was struck by a Cadillac SUV as she was attempting to cross North Socrum Loop Road. The SUV was traveling northbound on North Socrum Loop Road near the intersection of Sandpiper’s Way when the vehicle struck the victim, attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, in an area where there is no pedestrian crosswalk. The driver of the Cadillac immediately stopped and remained at the scene.



Emergency medical professionals from the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and began assisting officers in providing life-saving measures. The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene by on-scene paramedics. The driver of the Cadillac suffered no physical injuries.







Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The roadway was shut down for approximately two and a half hours while the scene was processed for any follow-up investigation. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Neither impairment nor speed appears to be a factor in the crash.



Pedestrian: Shirley Worley

Age: 75 Lakeland Florida



The operator of the Cadillac was identified as: David Fannin

Age: 75 Lakeland, Florida