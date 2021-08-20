City of Winter Haven Public Works/Streets Unit Continues With Sidewalk Cleaning Downtown

Winter Haven Police Department

The City of Winter Haven Public Works/Streets Unit, will continue cleaning and sealing brick paver sidewalks within the downtown area along W Central Avenue on the south and north side of the roadway between 5th Street and 6th Street SW. Also, along 5th Street SW between Central and Avenue A NW.





Work will be performed on Sundays from 4:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., each weekend until completed.

During the cleaning and sealing process, the sidewalk areas will be temporarily closed to the Public. However, to minimize the impact to your business, crews will accommodate accessibility needs within these areas, as needed.

Thank you for your patience during this process.