Welcome, World Travelers! My Top 9 Recommended Disney Parks YouTube Channels

by James Coulter





If you’re a big fan of the Disney Parks like me, then there are plenty of YouTube channels you should follow. Some offer tips and tricks on planning your next visit. Others report the latest news on upcoming attractions and special offers. And others share the rich history of the parks and their beloved attractions. Here are some of my favorite YouTube channels:

#1: DSNY Newscast

By far the number one reliable news source for the latest and greatest Disney Parks news. Created, run, and hosted by the one-man team of Jack Kendall, this channel uploads a new video weekly breaking down the latest updates on the Walt Disney Company. If you want to learn about the newest attractions or upcoming movies, Jack will give you the lowdown on everything you need to know.

URL:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRH49DSFyl8oPwsiHyZ9O0g

#2: The Tim Tracker

For the past ten years, the titular Tim Tracker and his wife, Jenn, have remained one of the top Disney Parks vloggers. Whether visiting Walt Disney World or any of the other Orlando theme parks, this Disney vlog couple love to chronicle their latest adventures and share their experiences, releasing a new video on the daily. If you want a down-to-earth opinion on what’s going on at the parks, then tag along with the Trackers.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTimTracker

#3: TPMvids

Who doesn’t love a good listsicle? If you love videos from channels like WatchMojo, then a Disney fan like you will certainly love their list videos, from the top ride fails and animatronic malfunctions, to extinct rides and attractions. The channel also offers the latest theme park news updates and on-ride attraction footage, so it’s a real grab bag with something new every week.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/TPMvids

#4: Disney Food Blog

Want to know where to grab something good and cheap to eat on your next visit? Which foods to try out and which to avoid? Or which menus best cater to special dietary needs like vegan, keto, low-carb, or gluten-free? Then the Disney Food Blog has you covered. This culinary channel gives you a taste of everything edible at the Disney Parks. From NPR to the New York Times, they’ve been highly recommended by major news outlets, so they have a certified good taste on what’s good to taste at the parks.

URL:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnpWedLQdHpZqhgTLdB9Yyg

#5: Defunctland

Hosted by Kevin Perjurer, Defunctland is the premier documentary series chronicling the history of discontinued rides and attractions. From beloved rides like Captain EO and Alien Encounter, to obscure oddities like America Sings and Superstar Limo, Kevin details the rich history of each attraction that has since passed on into the world of yesteryear. He’s even undergoing a project to create VR replicas of the beloved classics, having recently released a VR video of the old 2,000 Leagues Under The Sea submarine ride.

URL:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVo63lbKHjC04KqYhwSZ_Pg

#6: Midway to Main Street (Formerly Rob Plays)

URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/robplaysthatgame

Have you ever wondered why Disney water rides smell different? Or why there are no mosquitos at the parks? Or why the turkey legs are so big? Or how much it would cost to live full-time at Disney World? Well, Rob has the answer to all of the random questions you’ve ever had about the Disney parks and more. Every week he posts a new video providing a behind-the-scenes historical insight on your favorite parks and rides, helping answer the questions you probably never knew you needed to ask.

#7: Offhand Disney

Offhand Disney truly lives up to its name, as it’s a channel that touches upon the most offhand topics. Hosted by Dallin Smith, the channel is a real grab bag with videos that discuss everything and anything Disney-related. You probably never knew you needed to know about the various ghost sightings at the parks, or the special paint color used to distract you from things Disney doesn’t want you to see, or the many other secret details hidden on your favorite rides, but once you watch one of his offhand videos, you’ll be glad you know now.

URL:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC68lcOoPo7lIvGCkGDd2Z-g

#8: Some Jerk With A Camera

If you tossed Weird Al and Lewis Black into a blender, and added a pinch of faith, trust, and pixie dust, you’d get Tony Goldmark. His titular series, “Some Jerk With A Camera”, offers a reverently irreverent look at popular Disney parks, rides, and movies based on Disney parks and rides. He also hosts the regularly irregular “State of the Parks”, where he delivers the state of the Disney Parks with the comedic style and flair of The Daily Show. His current on-going project, “Escape From Vault Disney”, is a podcast that discusses shows and movies on Disney Plus completley at random. If you want Disney-related content that will tickle your funny bone until you throw up, you can’t go wrong with Some Jerk with a Camera.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/TonyGoldmark

#9: Tricksterbelle

Most channels discuss the parks from a historical or critical perspective. Haley Callahan, being a true artist and art lover, discusses them from an artistic perspective. She believes even theme parks are art, and should be criticized and analyzed thusly. From the shifting attitude of movie pirates from villains to anti-heroes that led to recent changes on the Pirates of the Caribbean, to the problematic history of America’s Hawaiian Islands and how they reflect the Enchanted Tiki Room, Haley leaves no fine detail unchecked or unanalyzed, offering a more enlightened look at our beloved Disney rides. (P.S.: Her husband, Charlie Callahan, has his own channel, Theme Snark and Friends, where he discusses Disney Parks and Universal Studios Hollywood: https://www.youtube.com/user/RBGProds)

URL:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjYjtuqtRKT0wCcO1T9j2dQ