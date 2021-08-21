Sexual Predator Charged With Exposing Himself & Crashing Into Police Car In Downtown Lake Wales

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at approximately 3:47 p.m., the Lake Wales Police Department received two complaints about a black male exposing his sexual organs in the area of 230 East Park Avenue.

Officers and Detectives immediately flooded the area and located a subject, identified as Leroy Towns at the Lake Wales Library on Cypress Gardens Lane. Towns matched the description of the suspect and the library was less than one block away from the exposure incident location. When officers approached, the suspect got in to a gray Lincoln and attempted to flee.





Officer Terry Schulze was on Cypress Gardens Lane and saw Towns backing the Lincoln out of a parking space at the library. Still in reverse, Towns accelerated quickly and then jumped a curb. Officer Schulze activated the emergency lights on his marked police vehicle in an attempt to stop Towns. Still traveling in reverse and looking backward, Towns angled his vehicle at Officer Schulze’s patrol car. Officer Schulze drove forward to avoid a collision; however, Towns still sideswiped the patrol care and continued fleeing in reverse at a high rate of speed. Towns then struck a tree and large metal light pole, breaking it off at its base.

Towns was not ready to go to jail yet. He then drove forward across both lanes of traffic and jumped another curb. He then crashed into another tree, nearly striking a pedestrian in the area. He again accelerated but this time the tree had disabled his vehicle, allowing officers to take him in to custody.

Town’s is 61 years of age and has been arrested 16 times in Polk County since 1989. Nine of these arrests involved charges for Indecent Exposure. In four of these arrests, Town’s was charges with Lewd/Lascivious Acts and in two of these he victimized a child. He has also been charged with Cruelty to Animals, No Driver’s License, Resisting Without Violence, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, VOP, Warrant Arrest, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage. Town’s has been to prison three time for a total of approximately 10 years 5 months. Towns is a registered Sexual Predator and is supposed to be living in Lakeland.

Towns added to his list of already lengthy charges. Officer Carlos has charged Towns with Exposure of Sexual Organs, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Resisting Officer without Violence, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage for the actions Towns committed in Lake Wales.

Chief Chris Velasquez said, “This is another great example of officers showing restraint and using much less force than allowed to arrest a dangerous career criminal and sexual predator. This is also an example of someone who should have never been out of prison and allowed to victimize our citizens again.”