Angry Davenport Resident Allegedly Confronts Lawn Man With A Gun

Davenport, FL – On 08/19/2021 Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 68 Yr Old Niel Alan Waseman charging him with aggravated assault with a weapon.

According to reports the incident occurred on 08/19/2021 when Waseman confronted the victim who was mowing his lawn at a residence on Ashton Dr. in Davenport.





It does not appear that Waseman has any previous arrests in Polk County.

Here is an excerpt of the arrest affidavit by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions) :

“The victim was performing his job as a contracted landscaper and was mowing the suspect’s yard at REDACTED Ashton Dr.The suspect confronted the victim while holding a sprinkler protection donut in one hand and a black revolver handgun in his other hand.The suspect had the handgun pointed directly at the victim and was approximately 10-15 feet away from him.

The suspect accused the victim of running over his sprinkler and damaging it.

The suspect screamed at the victim and ordered him to get off of his lawn.The suspect’s actions placed the victim in fear for his life and he retreated from the area and notified law enforcement.

The suspect’s intentional unlawful threat by word or act, while armed with a deadly weapon ( handgun ), coupled with his apparent ability to carry out the threat created a well-founded fear in the victim that violence was imminent.” End Affidavit