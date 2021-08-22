Winter Haven Beef O’ Brady’s Franchise Owner For Nearly 30 Yrs Passes

Winter Haven, Florida – The news came late Saturday night in Facebook post that Lou DeLeo, the owner of the Winter Haven Beef O’ Brady’s, had passed away. Here is that post:

It is with great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Beef’s owner, Lou DeLeo.





A Celebration of Life will be held at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven.



There will be a visitation from 6pm-8pm on Wednesday Aug. 25th and a second visitation at 10am on Thursday Aug. 26th followed by a service at 11am.



Burial service will be at Rolling Hills Cemetary on Lucerne Park Road.

Immediately following, there will be a drop in gathering at The Catering Company on Havendale Blvd.

DeLeo was the owner of the Winter Haven Beef O’Brady’s for nearly 30 years. He was a prominent member of the Winter Haven community.