Polk Residents Should be Cautious of Water Mailers





Polk County Press Release

Bartow, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2021) — Water mailers advertising a free water inspection have been sent to Polk County residents and they have no affiliation with Polk County Utilities, or any public water utility in Polk County.

Polk County Utilities is required to meet primary and secondary drinking water standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency and enforced by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The water provided to our customers meets or exceeds the standards for drinking water to ensure it is safe for use in your home.

Polk County Utilities conducts extensive water testing at each of its facilities by certified and trained personnel. The results of these tests, which are sent to state officials for review, can be accessed through Polk County’s website at any time at https://www.polk-county.net/utilities/water-quality-reports.

Such advertisements have been called a scam in news reports from earlier this year, where a company will “test your water, ‘find’ a problem and then attempt to sell expensive filtering equipment that is unnecessary,” according to information from the City of Cape Coral.

Please use caution in allowing any unknown company into your home to conduct any inspection. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the quality or safety of your drinking water, please contact Polk County Utilities at (863) 397-1441 .