Winter Haven Contractor Facing Multiple Charges Including Fraud & Forgery

Winter Haven, Florida – On August 19, 2021 the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Carson, 12/24/83, stemming from a contracting job in Lakeland. According to the affidavit Carson faces multiple charges including Making False Statements, Forgery, and Scheming To Defraud. Carson has been released on bail pending upcoming court date.

The following is a long exerpt from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office affidavit (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Department. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions. Certain names of witnesses or victims may be redacted) :





In September of 2019, a real estate group (name redacted) contracted with Carson Consulting & Development to complete site work on a development project located at in Lakeland, Florida. William Carson is the owner/operator of Carson Consulting & Development. By the sixth month of the project, more than $453,653.00 had been paid to Carson Consulting & Development through notarized payment applications. It was later learned that these payment applications were not paid to some of the subcontractors that had performed this work. This non-payment led to multiple liens placed on the site and the real estate group was obligated to pay the outstanding invoices.



After the real estate group identified the problem, the Polk County Sheriffs Office was notified and an investigation commenced. Your affiant recovered bank records and supporting documentation from the real estate group and various subcontractors. During the time-period in which the payment applications were paid, Carson Consulting & Development also received additional funds for other projects totaling more than $5,630,695.00. During this same time-period, Carson Consulting & Development’s business credit card was used for identified personal purchases totaling more than $90,000.00 and this credit card received payments from the Carson Consulting & Development’s operation business account.

During this period, Carson Consulting & Development sold off its future receivables and obtained loans. These loans, beginning in late 2018, totaled $168,650.00 and repayment during the above time-period totaled $52,106.19.



Probable Cause



Making or furnishing false statement (FSS 713.35) F/3



On 10-29-2019, 11-26-2019, 12-20-2019, 01-28-2020 and 02-25-2020, William Carson did knowingly and intentionally furnish a false or fraudulent payment application in exchange for money. This payment application was under oath and did contain false information about the payment status of subcontractors or suppliers. This application was in connection with the improvement of real property located in Polk County, Florida. Carson knew that the real estate group would rely on this affidavit to release draw payments associated with the Lakeland project.



Forgery (FSS 831.01) F/3



William Carson did falsely make an attestation in relation to a construction project where the application was received as legal proof in exchange for the payment of money. Carson did so with the intent to defraud the real estate group and its owners of money.

Uttering forged instruments (FSS 831.02) F/3



William Carson did utter as true a false, forged attestation knowing the same to be false with the intent to defraud the real estate company and its owners of money.



Grand Theft (FSS 812.014) F/l



William Carson did knowingly obtain money from the real estate company with the intent to either temporarily or permanently deprive the victim a right to or benefit from the property.

Scheme to defraud over $50k (FSS 817.034) F/l

William Carson did engage in an ongoing systematic course of conduct with the intent to defraud the real estate company out of funds valued $111,275.58 by making false or fraudulent representations.

Moneys received for real property improvements (FSS 713345) F/l

William Carson did receive multiple construction payments from the real estate company for the improvement of real property located in Polk County, FL. At the time Carson received the money, Carson knew that the amounts were due and owing to subcontractors for services, labor or materials furnished for the project located at Lakeland FL. Carson intentionally failed to apply the real estate company money to the amounts due and owing. The aggregate value of the payments issued to Carson is more than $100,000.00.

On 08-11-2021, your affiant met with William Carson JR, and his attorney and an interview was conducted. During this interview, William Carson JR confirmed the pay applications were reviewed and the signature on the document is his, Furthermore, a contract was provided to your affiant showing the duties of William Carson JR, which included (summary) the processing of all billing, delivering of all invoices to the Property Owner and the making of all payments for all costs and expenses incurred during the construction of the project.” End of Affidavit