Happening Now: One Person Killed & Another Wounded In Winter Haven Shooting

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Lake Blue Drive near Lake Blue Park in the Inwood area of Winter Haven around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, August 26, 2021.





There are two victims. One victim has succumbed to injuries.

This is a developing situation