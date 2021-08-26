Florida & polk county , winter haven news

PCSO mourns the loss of Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you about the line-of-duty death of Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, who was stricken with COVID-19 and has been in the hospital for several weeks. He succumbed to the illness earlier today, August 23, 2021.

Deputy Broadhead was 32 years old, and became a deputy sheriff working in patrol in November 2011. Throughout his career he was also a property crimes detective, robbery detective, and homicide detective. He was most recently assigned to the Southeast District, in the Lake Wales area of the county. He was a graduate of the University of Florida.

Chris was married to former Deputy Elisa (Ranze) Broadhead. Chris was a stepfather to Elisa’s three children and together he and Elisa have two daughters, ages one and two.

Deputy Broadhead received many accolades throughout his 10-year career – he was awarded a Medal of Valor in 2013, several division and department commendations, a Sheriff’s Commendation, and Meritorious Service Medal in 2017.

He’s seen here with Sheriff Judd receiving that medal at the PCSO Annual Awards Ceremony in 2017.

