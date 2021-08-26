Winter Haven Police Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Man

Winter Haven Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 63 year-old Densley Brown.

Brown left his Palmetto Ave. home on August 11, 2021 at approximately 7:45 a.m. in his blue Hyundai Sonata. He called his daughter to tell her he was headed to the hospital for a medical examination. He never arrived at the hospital. All hospitals in the area have been checked and Brown has not been seen. All locations where Brown usually frequents have come with negative results as well.





Detectives have conducted extensive searches to no avail. Brown’s family and authorities are concerned and are asking for anyone who knows of Brown’s whereabouts to call immediately.

Brown left in his blue Sonata with a Florida tag “MSSUPA”. (photo shown is not actual vehicle) Brown was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who has information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chapnick at 863-632-0071 or 863-401-2256.