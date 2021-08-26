Woman Enters Winter Haven Family Residence And Steals Items While Owner Is Inside Home Sleeping

Winter Haven Police Department

Do you recognize the woman in these photos?





On Aug. 25 at approximately 7:34 p.m., the female entered into a residence located in the 300 block of Lake Howard Dr. NW while the owner was sound asleep in bed inside the residence. Once the female entered the residence, the victim’s video surveillance captured the female rummaging through the victim’s property searching for something to steal. After rummaging for a few minutes, the female selected a basket full of prescription pill bottles and proceeded to walk back out the front door of the victim’s residence with said prescriptions in hand.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Det. Al-Shaair at 863-292-7921.