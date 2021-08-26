Woman Flees Police Driving Onto Davenport Football Field Occupied By Children & Crashing Through Fence

Christina Santiago

Davenport, Florida – The Davenport Police Department has arrested Christina Santiago, DOB 03/16/87, and charged her with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude with Property Damage, Leaving the Scene with Property Damage, Reckless Driving, Resisting Law Enforcement without Violence, and issued citations for failing to obey a traffic control device, stop sign and no driver’s license never had one issued. During traffic stop Santiago allegedly fled police, drove on a field and then crashed through a fence. Eventually Santiago was captured after she allegedly ditch the car and ran into the woods. According to reports a K9 unit from Haines City assisted in apprehending her. She was brief hospitalized after the K9 apprehension.

The following is a long excerpt from the Davenport Police Department affidavit (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Davenport Police Department. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions. Certain names of witnesses or victims may be redacted) :





On 8/19/2021 at approximately 1911 hours, I, Officer Bispo (D161), attempted a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge SUV bearing Florida tag NZAP22. The driver, Christina Santiago, was operating a motor vehicle with no valid driver’s license and a seize tag order which was confirmed through an FCIC/NCIC query. Upon activation of my emergency lights and sirens, the suspect intentionally fled from law enforcement. The defendant fled into the Lewis Mathews Park onto the football field where children were present, placing them in danger. She continued by striking a fence, causing property damage and exiting out of the park back onto the roadway.



A short time later, the Dodge was located near the intersection of Highway 17-92 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway and was abandoned. K9 Officer Webster conducted a track that lead to a heavily wooded area. Multiple K9 warnings were given for the suspect to exit the woods; however she failed to comply with lawful commands.



The defendant was subsequently apprehended, arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing to elude with property damage, leaving the scene with property damage, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement without violence, and issued citations for failing to obey a traffic control device, stop sign and no driver’s license never had one issued.