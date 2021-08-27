13-year-old Poinciana Boy Struck and Killed While Riding Bicycle

13-year-old Poinciana boy killed while riding his bicycle

On August 26, 2021, at approximately 7:35 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a car and bicycle on Tiger Road, just north of the intersection of Dromedary Court in Poinciana. Polk County Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to render aid, however the bicycle rider, 13-year-old Brandon Klauder of Poinciana, was pronounced deceased at the scene.





Evidence at the scene and the witness statements show that Brandon was riding his bicycle traveling south on the west side of Tiger Road before crossing Tiger Road towards the east side. A black, 2020 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Tiger Road, and struck the bicycle in the northbound lane. The collision caused Brandon to be knocked off his bicycle and he came to rest on the east shoulder of Tiger Road. The bicycle also came to rest on the east shoulder of Tiger Road, approximately 50 feet north.

Tiger Road is a 2 lane north/south roadway in a residential neighborhood. The speed limit in the area of the crash is 25 MPH. It was dusk at the time of the crash, and the weather at the time of the crash was clear.

Brandon was a student at Lake Marion Creek Middle School.

During the crash investigation, Tiger Road was closed between Caribou Court and Dromedary Court, and traffic was rerouted around the scene of the crash—the road was closed in both directions for approximately 4 hours.

Deputies evaluated the driver of the Elantra, 25-year-old Victoria Ortiz of Kissimmee, and there were no indications of impairment. There were no other injuries in the crash. The crash is currently under investigation.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media on this PCSO investigation at 11:15 a.m. this morning at the Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd., Winter Haven