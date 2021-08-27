Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media on PCSO Fatal Shooting Investigation at 11:00 This Morning

A shooting at Lake Blue Park in unincorporated Winter Haven that occurred yesterday (Thursday):

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, PCSO detectives responded to a shooting at Lake Blue Park in unincorporated Winter Haven where two people were shot; one deceased.





This investigation is still active, but the preliminary information is as follows:

According to witness and victim statements, earlier in the day two sisters and their cousin, along with a friend, called a Haines City man so they could purchase marijuana. They agreed to meet at Lake Blue Park.

When they arrived at the park, one of the sisters exited the car and met with the drug dealer. After he handed her a bag of marijuana, the cousin approached the man and attempted to rob him.

The man told detectives he was in fear for his life and grabbed a gun from his vehicle and began shooting at the cousin, hitting him.

As he got out of his car, he said people in a car drove at him, and he fired his gun into the vehicle.

The driver was shot and declared deceased at the scene. The cousin is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Other charges may be forthcoming. The Sheriff will provide more information at the briefing.