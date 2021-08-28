Lake Wales Mardi Gras 2022 Gearing Up To Be Biggest & Best Year Ever

Lake Wales Mardi Gras Press Release

We have started planning the Lake Wales Mardi Gras for 2022. We will be back in full force with our parade and festival!





We have some exciting news to share!

– Mardi Gras will be February 25th and 26th, 2022

– The parade will be Saturday the 26th at 3PM

– The parade route will follow the last parade route. Starting at the Post Office and winding through downtown and then down Central Ave. to Lake Wailes Lake.

– Time to start planning your floats and costumes! There will be a panel of local judges this year that will award prizes and cash for the best floats. Floats will be judged on use of Mardi Gras traditional colors, themes and costumes. We would really love to see floats that exemplify the Mardi Gras tradition and spirit.

– We have received a very generous grant from Visit Central Florida to use for marketing purposes… Almost 3 times more than we have ever received before!

– We have a few new partnerships that are going to make a huge impact on Mardi Gras this year and hopefully for many years to come! We have partnered with Rotary on the Ridge, LW Arts Council and LW History Museum. More info to come on these partnerships very soon.

Our next scheduled meeting is Tuesday Sept 21st – 6:30PM at The Coop in Babson Park. Please send one member of your Krewe to this preliminary meeting as we discuss all this and more.

We would love to see NEW Krewes/Floats this year. So please help spread the word! More floats means a better parade!

For more information, to start a Krewe or register your Krewe for this year visit:

Our website: www.lwmardigras.com

Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/lwmardigras

Josh Curchy – President [email protected]

Denny Wittman – Vice President [email protected]