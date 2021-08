Lake Wales, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal crash between a truck versus car. The accident took place around 11am this morning on Timberlane Road in Lake Wales.

According to Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer, with Polk County Sheriff’s Office the driver of truck did not suffer major injury. The driver of the car succumbed to injuries at the scene.





This is a developing story and we will update as more information is made available.