20 Yr Old Winter Haven Man Killed In Lake Wales Crash

Polk Sheriff Press Release

Around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, the ECC received a 911 call from the 4200 block of Timberlane Road in Lake Wales, in reference to a crash between a pickup truck and a car. When first responders arrived on-scene, they located a blue 1994 Acura Integra underneath a white 2016 Dodge Ram 2500. The driver and sole occupant of the Integra, 20-year-old Logan Rodriguez of Winter Haven, was deceased.





Rodriguez was heading south on Timberlane Road when, for unknown reasons, he partially ran off the roadway then overcorrected and began to spin, entering into the northbound lane and into the path of the Dodge Ram, being driven north by 73-year-old James Barnwell of Lithia. Barnwell had minor injuries, and was treated and released from a local hospital. The roadway in that area was closed for approximately six hours during the initial investigation. The investigation is ongoing.