23 Yr Old Man Killed & 29 Yr Old Critically Injured In Haines City Crash

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Around 5:08 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, the ECC received a 911 call from the area of US Hwy 17-92 north of Bates Road in Davenport. The driver of a red 2020 Honda Civic, 23-year-old Kevin Rivera of Orlando, was declared deceased on-scene. Evidence and witnesses indicated that Rivera was heading south on 17-92 and attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him – when he went into the northbound lane, he struck a white Ford E250 van being driven north by 29-year-old Juan Juarez Cedillo of Haines City head-on.





Cedillo suffered critical injuries and is in a local hospital. He is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.