Swapping Old Bike For Newer Bike, Without Permission From a Garage?

Winter Haven Police Department

Swapping an old bike for a newer bike, without permission, from a garage? Okay, I think we can get someone to identify this person. On Aug. 29, a bike was taken from inside of a garage of a 22nd St. N.W. home with the old one left behind.
Uncertain of whether a male or a female, the subject (blonde hair piled on to of the head) is seen on the homeowner’s video sitting at the end of the drive with another person on a green bike. They sit for a couple of minutes, then the subject rides into the garage, leaves the old pink bike and took off with a child’s black Hyper Spinner Trick bike. When the child who lives at the home went to go for a bike ride, he found a bike that obviously was not his.
Recognize this person? Please call Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459.


